The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House OKs Democrats’ new $3T coronavirus relief bill over Republican opposition, setting up clash with Trump, Senate.

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — House OKs Democrats’ new $3T coronavirus relief bill over Republican opposition, setting up clash with Trump, Senate.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.