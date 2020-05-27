The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — General Electric’s light bulb business, with roots dating to the late 19th century, is sold.

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — General Electric’s light bulb business, with roots dating to the late 19th century, is sold.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.