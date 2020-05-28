Federal judge weighs coronavirus restrictions on churches

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether to issue a restraining order to prohibit Delaware’s governor from…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether to issue a restraining order to prohibit Delaware’s governor from imposing limitations on worship services because of the coronavirus.

U.S. District Court Judge Colm Connolly indicated after a lengthy telephonic hearing Thursday that he would issue a ruling Friday.

The Rev. Dr. Christopher Allan Bullock claims that Democratic Gov. John Carney’s restrictions on worship services are unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Attorneys for Bullock are asking Connolly to allow him to hold church services this Sunday without having to abide by conditions imposed by the state.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.