Home » National News » FBI agent kills North…

FBI agent kills North Carolina slaying suspect in Alabama

The Associated Press

May 21, 2020, 11:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An FBI agent in Alabama shot and killed a man who was a suspect in a killing in North Carolina, authorities said.

Special Agent James Jewell told a news conference that Tobby Wiggins was fatally wounded during a confrontation Wednesday night in Atmore, about 50 miles northeast of Mobile.

News outlets reported the shooting followed a standoff at a mobile home in the south Alabama town, but authorities did not release any details about what happened.

Jewell, who oversees the FBI office in Mobile, described Wiggins as a federal fugitive who was wanted on murder charges in a Friday slaying in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Federal officials will investigate the shooting.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up