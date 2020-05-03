Delaware woman donates PB&J sandwiches during pandemic

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware woman has reached a major milestone in her campaign to bring comfort to others during…

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware woman has reached a major milestone in her campaign to bring comfort to others during the coronavirus outbreak: 10,000 donated peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit locally and the state started to shut down in March, Louise Eliason thought about the homeless, and children and families who might not be able to access enough food.

So she started organizing members of her church and her neighbors in Wilmington to make and donate PB&J sandwiches to the Emmanuel Dining Room.

The News Journal reported that by Sunday, Eliason and her network of 120 volunteers expected to hit the 10,000 mark in deliveries made to the non-profit.

