Delaware weekly jobless claims filing continue to fall

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The number of initial unemployment claims filed by Delawareans fell last week to its lowest level since before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The Delaware Department of Labor reported Thursday that 4,651 initial unemployment claims were filed for the week ending May 23.

That’s less than one-fourth of the number of claims filed in both the last week of March and the first week of April. Officials said 100,475 initial jobless claims have been filed since March 15, and about $282 million in unemployment benefits paid.

That includes about $176 million in federal funds and $105 million from Delaware’s unemployment insurance fund.

