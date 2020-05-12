Delaware to reopen farmers markets with new safety measures

The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced the reopening Monday and detailed a series of protocols that would be enacted to help the sites operate safely.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware agriculture officials have announced that farmers markets will be allowed to reopen Friday after being closed for nearly two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced the reopening Monday and detailed a series of protocols that would be enacted to help the sites operate safely.

Under the new rules, markets won’t be allowed to host entertainment shows or activities and food trucks and prepared food won’t be offered for consumption on-site. Instead, the markets will either be walk-throughs or drive-thrus, all customers must wear face coverings and visitors won’t be allowed to handle items, among other measures.

