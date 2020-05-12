Delaware port operator can’t block access to fuel tanks

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has extended an order preventing the operator of the Wilmington port from blocking…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has extended an order preventing the operator of the Wilmington port from blocking access to an adjacent fuel storage terminal while he mulls a fee dispute with the terminal owner.

The judge said Tuesday that the restraining order against GT USA Wilmington will remain in place while he considers a request by Buckeye Partners for a longer preliminary injunction.

The restraining order had been set to expire Tuesday evening.

It prohibits GT from blocking access to tanks holding gasoline and diesel fuel for distribution to Wawa gas stations and convenience stores throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.