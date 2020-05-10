Delaware governor’s order suspends annual teacher evaluation

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has issued an executive order suspending requirements for teachers to receive annual…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has issued an executive order suspending requirements for teachers to receive annual evaluations.

Carney issued the order Sunday in connection with the coronavirus outbreak.

The executive order also suspends professional development requirements. And it officially suspends the requirement that school districts provide a minimum of 1,060 hours of instruction during the school year.

Carney said the goal is to hold teachers and students harmless for the fallout of a shortened school year.

It is the 16th modification Carney has made to his initial March 12 order declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.