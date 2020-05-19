Delaware governor under fire for coronavirus restrictions

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney is loosening some of his coronavirus restrictions on Delaware businesses, but critics…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney is loosening some of his coronavirus restrictions on Delaware businesses, but critics say he is moving too slowly and abusing his authority.

Carney said Tuesday that retail establishments may start operating by appointment Wednesday, and that restaurants and bars can apply to expand outdoor-seating capacity.

Republican lawmakers meanwhile sent a letter to Carney calling for a broad easing of his coronavirus restrictions.

GOP lawmakers also sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr complaining of Carney’s “unconstitutional overreaching.”

Carney was also hit Tuesday with a federal lawsuit over his restrictions on church gatherings.

