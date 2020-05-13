Delaware announces coronavirus contract tracing initiative

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials say the state plans to hire about 200 workers to help trace the contacts…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials say the state plans to hire about 200 workers to help trace the contacts of those who test positive for the coronavirus.

Gov. John Carney announced in a statement Tuesday that Delaware was set to partner with the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago to build the program.

Under the initiative, those who test positive for the virus would receive a call from a case investigator who will ask the patient for a list of their known contacts, and those contacts could be asked to quarantine or get tested for the virus.

Public health officials say the practice is supposed to reduce the virus’s transmission.

