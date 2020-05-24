Delaware allows restaurants, bars to expand outdoor seating

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware restaurants and bars can expand outdoor seating and the state’s churches can hold outdoor services…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware restaurants and bars can expand outdoor seating and the state’s churches can hold outdoor services without size limits now that Gov. John Carney has loosened restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carney’s office on Saturday announced those revisions to his state-of-emergency declaration.

A total of 326 people in Delaware have died from COVID-19 complications, the state Division of Public Health said Sunday.

Restaurants and bars can submit plans to expand outdoor seating to municipal or county officials.

The state Office of Alcohol Beverage Control also will review outdoor seating plans for applicants with liquor licenses.

