CW 2020 schedule pairs new series ‘Walker,’ ‘Legacies’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CW’s prime-time schedule for January 2020:
Monday
8 p.m. – “All American”
9 p.m. – “Black Lightning”
Tuesday
8 p.m. – “The Flash”
9 p.m. – “Superman & Lois”
Wednesday
8 p.m. – “Riverdale”
9 p.m. – “Nancy Drew”
Thursday
8 p.m. – “Walker”
9 p.m. – “Legacies”
Friday
8 p.m. – ”Penn & Teller: Fool Us”
9 p.m. – “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
Sunday
8:00 p.m. -“Batwoman”
9:00 p.m. – “Charmed”
