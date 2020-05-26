Coroner IDs Mississippi man killed in road rage encounter

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday identified a Mississippi man who was shot to death during a road…

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday identified a Mississippi man who was shot to death during a road rage incident the day before, and they were still searching for the suspect who was driving a vehicle with Louisiana license plates.

Brandon Box, 30, of Gulfport, was killed during Monday’s encounter on Interstate 10 in south Mississippi, Jackson County Coroner Bryce Lynd Jr. told the Sun Herald.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to a shooting call around 4:30 p.m. Monday and found a truck sprayed with bullet holes on an interstate near Ocean Springs.

Box had been driving the truck. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that Box and a suspect had engaged in a road rage incident that began about 20 miles (32 kilometers) down the interstate before the suspect began shooting at the truck, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The suspect’s vehicle continued driving after the shooting, Highway Patrol Sgt. Justin Elkins said. The agency has asked witnesses to come forward.

