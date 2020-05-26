Home » National News » Consumer confidence up slightly…

Consumer confidence up slightly but remains near 6-year low

The Associated Press

May 26, 2020, 10:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence inched up this month, showing signs of stabilizing, but remains near a six-year low in the face of the widespread business shutdowns that have sent the economy into recession.

The Conference Board says its confidence index ticked up to a reading of 86.6 in May from 85.7 in April. The index, which reflects consumers’ assessment of present conditions and expectations about the future, had plummeted during the previous two months.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses across he country to close, stifling consumer spending, which drives about 70% of all economic activity in the the United States.

Optimism about the economy has improved slightly as states have lifted shelter-in-place orders and many categories of businesses have been allowed to reopen under certain restrictions.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up