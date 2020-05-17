Home » National News » Coast Guard suspends search…

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater in Delaware

The Associated Press

May 17, 2020, 11:56 AM

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the search for a boater that went missing Friday south of Delaware City was suspended Saturday.

The agency on Sunday said crews searched for the person by helicopter and boat for approximately 18 hours over 120 square miles, but they did not locate the boater.

The search began Friday after another boater contacted emergency services to report that his friend went missing after their boat capsized near Augustine Beach.

The Coast Guard did not identify the missing person.

Area fire departments, the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware State Police assisted in the search.

