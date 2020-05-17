Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater in Delaware

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the search for a boater that went missing Friday south…

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the search for a boater that went missing Friday south of Delaware City was suspended Saturday.

The agency on Sunday said crews searched for the person by helicopter and boat for approximately 18 hours over 120 square miles, but they did not locate the boater.

The search began Friday after another boater contacted emergency services to report that his friend went missing after their boat capsized near Augustine Beach.

The Coast Guard did not identify the missing person.

Area fire departments, the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware State Police assisted in the search.

