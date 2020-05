The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Christo, artist known alongside late wife Jeanne-Claude for massive, fleeting displays, dies at 84.

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Christo, artist known alongside late wife Jeanne-Claude for massive, fleeting displays, dies at 84.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.