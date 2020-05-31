Carney tours Wilmington after protests leave broad damage

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney toured Wilmington Sunday to survey extensive damage left behind from protesters responding…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney toured Wilmington Sunday to survey extensive damage left behind from protesters responding to the death of George Floyd. Carney said he understands the rage that is fueling the protests but said the ransacking that occurred on some city blocks “isn’t the way to to fix it.” Some downtown businesses were looted, windows were smashed, and trash was set ablaze on city streets. David McVey, general manager of Al’s Sporting Goods. says his business was pretty much gutted by protesters and looters after serving the community since 1935. He said the city should have done more to keep the protests peaceful.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.