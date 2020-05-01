WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden on former staffer’s sexual assault allegation: ‘They aren’t true. This never happened.’
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 1, 2020, 7:41 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden on former staffer’s sexual assault allegation: ‘They aren’t true. This never happened.’
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.