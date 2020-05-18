AP Top U.S. News at 2:47 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Law enforcement ties, long delay complicate Arbery case US military’s mystery space plane rockets back into orbit Me and we:…

Law enforcement ties, long delay complicate Arbery case US military’s mystery space plane rockets back into orbit Me and we: Individual rights, common good and coronavirus Post offices, beloved community hubs, fight virus-era threat California homeless quarantine in hotels, more rooms needed Small free libraries offering solace amid virus shutdowns Fear of the future: Class of 2020 enters a world in crisis ‘COVID toes,’ other rashes latest possible rare virus signs 13 hurt, none killed in Louisiana memorial service shooting Priest draws squirt gun in fight against coronavirus Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.