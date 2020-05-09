AP Top U.S. News at 12:55 a.m. EDT

Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

US unemployment surges to a Depression-era level of 14.7%

Indiana shootings strain relationship between police, blacks

Court halts ban on mass gatherings at Kentucky churches

Virus restrictions reimposed amid patchwork re-openings

Stuck on cruise ships during pandemic, crews beg to go home

White House to direct supply of COVID drug amid access fears

Extreme lockdown shows divide in hard-hit Navajo border town

Missing Idaho kids’ uncle died of blood clot in Arizona

2 arrested in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order

