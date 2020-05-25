AP Top U.S. News at 12:57 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

CDC, states’ reporting of virus test data causes confusion Memorial Day even more poignant as veterans die from virus SpaceX’s…

CDC, states’ reporting of virus test data causes confusion Memorial Day even more poignant as veterans die from virus SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style Keselowski wins 600 to extend Johnson’s losing streak Thousands wait to take US citizenship oath amid virus delays Smaller classes, online reservations new norm as gyms reopen Slowly, surely, US houses of worship emerge from lockdown Heading back to the gym? Doctors explain how to stay safe Seniors get diplomas on racetracks, chairlifts amid virus Pandemic a boon for the bicycle as thousands snap them up Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.