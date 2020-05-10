AP Top U.S. News at 12:39 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Georgia man’s death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy What you need to know today about the virus outbreak…

Georgia man’s death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy What you need to know today about the virus outbreak NY’s Cuomo criticized over highest nursing home death toll Little Richard, flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 87 US unemployment surges to a Depression-era level of 14.7% A distinct possibility: ‘Temporary’ layoffs may be permanent Small tribes seal borders, push testing to keep out virus US governors aim to boost production of medical supplies Harvesters struggle to recruit foreign crews during pandemic Surfer killed in shark attack in Northern California Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.