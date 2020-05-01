Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AP-NORC poll: Seeking virus data, people struggle with trust

Poll: Many Americans feel lonely and anxious during pandemic

‘And then, boom’: Outbreak shows shaky ground as Texas opens

‘Unconscionable’ body overflow at funeral home prompts probe

A coronavirus drug seems to work. What’s next?

GOP lawmakers reject Michigan’s virus order; Whitmer unfazed

NYPD cracks down on another big funeral, stoking tensions

Baltimore turns to aerial surveillance as homicides continue

Navy hospital ships, once thought critical, see few patients

Coronavirus and other causes driving surge in US deaths

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up