AP Top U.S. News at 12:29 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak AP: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds Cleaners…

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak AP: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds Cleaners risk health to work during pandemic, then lose jobs AP PHOTOS: With awful April bygone, New York’s hopes bloom In US, a virus-era Ramadan presents obstacles, opportunities US allows use of 1st drug shown to help virus recovery Solar, wind energy struggle as coronavirus takes toll For sports, coronavirus testing remains a major hurdle Farmers markets scaling down with eye on safety due to virus New York schools staying closed through spring, Cuomo says Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.