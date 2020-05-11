Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Georgia AG requests federal probe in handling of Arbery case

Georgia man’s death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy

Coronavirus complicates safety for families living together

US virus patients and businesses sue China over outbreak

Parole grants spark criticism from prosecutors, families

US census stirs uncertainty for those displaced by virus

Shutdown of tribal casinos deals blow to Indian Country

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

NY’s Cuomo criticized over highest nursing home death toll

Little Richard, flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 87

