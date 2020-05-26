AP Top U.S. News at 3:53 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Weather better for historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts Wife of victim says UConn student was looking for neighbor New…

Weather better for historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts Wife of victim says UConn student was looking for neighbor New parent charged in admissions case, agrees to guilty plea Judge whose anti-rape advice was ‘close your legs’ loses job Dangerous blood clots pose a perplexing coronavirus threat Trump’s convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge Pharmacist, used car salesman charged with COVID-19 fraud McConnell discusses prospects for another round of relief Parties target control of state legislatures, redistricting Judge strikes down US energy leasing rules in bird habitat Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.