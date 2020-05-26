Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 3:53 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Weather better for historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts

Wife of victim says UConn student was looking for neighbor

New parent charged in admissions case, agrees to guilty plea

Judge whose anti-rape advice was ‘close your legs’ loses job

Dangerous blood clots pose a perplexing coronavirus threat

Trump’s convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge

Pharmacist, used car salesman charged with COVID-19 fraud

McConnell discusses prospects for another round of relief

Parties target control of state legislatures, redistricting

Judge strikes down US energy leasing rules in bird habitat

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up