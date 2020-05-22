Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

US begins crackdown on unvetted virus blood tests

‘Invisible demon’: Virus hits even top-rated nursing homes

Nearly 39 million have lost jobs in US since virus took hold

Man who filmed Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying

Detective, nurse, confidant: Virus tracers play many roles

In reversal, White House tells CDC to post church guidance

‘Hundreds of millions’ in bogus jobless benefits paid out

Coroner: Smoke inhalation killed 34 in California boat fire

Flood raises fears of pollution at Michigan toxic waste site

FBI says Texas naval base shooting is ‘terrorism-related’

