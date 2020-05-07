AP Exclusive: Admin shelves CDC guide to reopening country
Lives Lost: Alabama Medal of Honor winner downplayed heroism
Democrats make case for role of government in virus response
AP-NORC poll: Pandemic especially tough on people of color
`If this thing boomerangs’: Second wave of infections feared
Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle
Frontier Airlines will drop open-seat fee that drew attacks
Georgia family demands arrests 2 months after son shot dead
New campus sexual assault rules bolster rights of accused
States with few virus cases get big share of relief aid
