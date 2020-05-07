Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 2:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

AP Exclusive: Admin shelves CDC guide to reopening country

Lives Lost: Alabama Medal of Honor winner downplayed heroism

Democrats make case for role of government in virus response

AP-NORC poll: Pandemic especially tough on people of color

`If this thing boomerangs’: Second wave of infections feared

Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle

Frontier Airlines will drop open-seat fee that drew attacks

Georgia family demands arrests 2 months after son shot dead

New campus sexual assault rules bolster rights of accused

States with few virus cases get big share of relief aid

