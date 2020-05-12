Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally

‘The grief is so unbearable’: Virus takes toll on Navajo

White House recommends tests for all nursing home residents

Atlanta-area DA, 3rd outside prosecutor, to take Arbery case

Report: Anti-Semitic incidents in US hit record high in 2019

In New York’s subway shutdown, an unthinkable departure

Organ transplants dive amid virus crisis, start to inch back

Supreme Court appears divided in Catholic schools case

US plans reimagine fighting wildfires amid crews’ virus risk

Western governors ask Congress for $1T in aid to states

