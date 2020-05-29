Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 29, 2020, 12:00 AM

Protesters enter Minneapolis police station, set fires

Police, experts condemn knee restraint used on George Floyd

Officer accused in Floyd’s death opened fire on 2 people

Shots fired during Denver protest of Minneapolis man’s death

Cancer, coronavirus are a dangerous mix, new studies find

Tough words, little drama, familiar champ in virtual bee

Man charged in Mennonite woman’s death grew up in the faith

Secrecy on legislator’s COVID-19 illness roils a statehouse

Doctors sue to block FDA abortion pill rule during pandemic

Stranded in paradise: Hundreds of sailors stuck in Pacific

