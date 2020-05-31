Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 31, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Retreat or deploy? Police try to balance protest response

‘Back in the game’: SpaceX ship blasts off with 2 astronauts

Launch gives spectators pride, reprieve from troubled times

Dragon-riding astronauts join exclusive inner circle at NASA

A year later, motive of Virginia mass shooting still unclear

Los Angeles mayor imposes downtown curfew

Minneapolis overwhelmed again by protests over Floyd death

As Minneapolis burns, mayor takes heat for the response

Analysis: Trump fuels new tensions in moment of crisis

Before Floyd death, activists saw progress on police reforms

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up