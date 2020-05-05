Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:24 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. couple’s nightmare: Held in China, away from daughter

Italy lets millions back to work, US restrictions easing up

Coronavirus cuts ‘deep scars’ through meatpacking cities

At senior home, staff stays put 24-7 to stop virus spread

Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits

‘We don’t know how it will end’: Hunger stalks amid virus

AP wins feature photography Pulitzer for Kashmir coverage

‘Riveting’ coverage of Alaska policing wins Pulitzer Prize

COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

Malls, movies and more: A look at reopenings by state in US

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up