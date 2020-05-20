Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 20, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lives Lost: ‘A nightmare,’ says parishioner who lost parents

US births fall, and virus could drive them down more

Biden wins Oregon Democratic presidential primary

Boy Scout councils under pressure to share sex abuse costs

Graduation ceremonies draw thousands despite pandemic fears

New Jersey, other states, work to fight virus misinformation

States accused of fudging or bungling COVID-19 testing data

COVID-19 data sharing with law enforcement sparks concern

Speech advocate Annie Glenn, astronaut’s wife, dies at 100

Outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms rural hospital

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up