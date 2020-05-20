Lives Lost: ‘A nightmare,’ says parishioner who lost parents
US births fall, and virus could drive them down more
Biden wins Oregon Democratic presidential primary
Boy Scout councils under pressure to share sex abuse costs
Graduation ceremonies draw thousands despite pandemic fears
New Jersey, other states, work to fight virus misinformation
States accused of fudging or bungling COVID-19 testing data
COVID-19 data sharing with law enforcement sparks concern
Speech advocate Annie Glenn, astronaut’s wife, dies at 100
Outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms rural hospital
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.