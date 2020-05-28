Lives Lost: Veteran guarded Nazis during war crimes trial AP PHOTOS: Funerals become lonely affairs amid pandemic AP-NORC poll: Half…

Lives Lost: Veteran guarded Nazis during war crimes trial

AP PHOTOS: Funerals become lonely affairs amid pandemic

AP-NORC poll: Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine

Through kids’ eyes: Virus outbreak brings sadness, fear, joy

Mayor: Officer who put knee on man’s neck should be charged

NBC, producers say ‘America’s Got Talent’ cleared by probe

‘Bummed out’: SpaceX launch scrubbed because of bad weather

Victim in police encounter had started new life in Minnesota

For launch spectators, storms more worrisome than virus

Isolation hotel residents drained by “crippling” solitude

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.