2 Houston police officers hospitalized in helicopter crash

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police helicopter crashed, resulting in the hospitalization of two officers on board, the department said early Saturday.

Houston police tweeted just after 3 a.m. that the officers’ conditions were unknown. Police commanders and public information officers were on the way to the scene at an apartment complex in northern Houston’s Greenspoint neighborhood, west of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Police tweeted that no further information was known at the time. The number of people aboard the helicopter and the cause of the crash weren’t immediately clear. Police didn’t immediately say why the helicopter was in the neighborhood, or whether anyone on the ground was hurt.

This story corrects the location of the neighborhood as west of the airport, not east.

