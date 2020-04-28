Woman born during Spanish Flu survives second pandemic

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York woman who was born during the Spanish Flu pandemic has survived COVID-19.…

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York woman who was born during the Spanish Flu pandemic has survived COVID-19.

Angelina Friedman, who lives in a nursing home in Lake Mohegan, was taken to a hospital for a minor medical procedure on March 21. But her procedure was postponed after she tested positive for COVID-19.

After intermittently running a fever for several weeks, the 101-year-old cancer survivor tested negative for the virus on April 20, WPIX-TV reported Monday.

“My mother is a survivor,” said Joanne Merola, Friedman’s daughter. “She has super-human DNA.”

Friedman was born on a passenger ship taking immigrants from Italy to New York City in 1918. Her mother died giving birth on the ship.

Friedman has outlived her husband, Harold, and her 10 siblings.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.