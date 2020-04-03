University of Delaware postpones spring commencement

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware has postponed its spring commencement ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. The…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware has postponed its spring commencement ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports that University president Dennis Assanis told students about the decision in an email on Thursday.

The campus has been shuttered for weeks since a university professor was the first case in Delaware to be confirmed.

Assanis told students that the school is trying to come up with alternatives and asked students to respond to a survey.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.