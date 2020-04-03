Home » National News » University of Delaware postpones…

University of Delaware postpones spring commencement

The Associated Press

April 3, 2020, 9:18 AM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware has postponed its spring commencement ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports that University president Dennis Assanis told students about the decision in an email on Thursday.

The campus has been shuttered for weeks since a university professor was the first case in Delaware to be confirmed.

Assanis told students that the school is trying to come up with alternatives and asked students to respond to a survey.

