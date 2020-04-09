Home » National News » Unemployment filings continue to…

Unemployment filings continue to surge in Delaware

The Associated Press

April 9, 2020, 4:02 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delawareans are continuing to file unemployment claims in huge numbers amid the coronavirus outbreak that has forced businesses to close and lay off workers.

The Delaware Department of Labor reported Thursday that more than 18,800 unemployment filings were made last week. That’s down slightly from almost 19,000 unemployment claims filed in the previous week.

More than 48,000 Delawareans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks. That includes more than 30,000 in March. The previous monthly record for unemployment claim filings over the past three decades was a little more than 9,600 in January 2020.

