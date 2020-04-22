Home » National News » Report: Social Security and…

Report: Social Security and Medicare facing shaky futures even before impact of virus

The Associated Press

April 22, 2020, 12:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Report: Social Security and Medicare facing shaky futures even before impact of virus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up