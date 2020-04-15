Police: Man with gun fatally shot outside Wisconsin hospital

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Officers fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them early Wednesday outside the emergency…

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Officers fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them early Wednesday outside the emergency department of a Wisconsin hospital where he had apparently gone for treatment, police said.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot of Waukesha Memorial Hospital about 1:30 a.m. They found him armed with a handgun near the entrance to the ER, police said.

The hospital about 19 miles (30 kilometers) west of Milwaukee was locked down as officers talked with the man, repeatedly asking him to drop the gun. He aimed the weapon at officers, who opened fire, police said. Authorities did not say how many officers fired their weapons.

Officers provided first aid and carried the man into the emergency department, but he died. No one else was injured.

Police did not say why the man was at the hospital and haven’t released his name. Police Capt. Dan Baumann said the incident was not related to the coronavirus pandemic.

A gun was recovered at the scene, officials said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

