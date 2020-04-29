Police: Man killed in shootout with officers in traffic stop

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police officers in Florida fatally shot a man who fired at them during a late night…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police officers in Florida fatally shot a man who fired at them during a late night traffic stop, authorities said.

Officers stopped a white Chevrolet Impala in a Tampa neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, news outlets reported.

The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Jonas Joseph, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at officers, police said. The officers returned fire, killing the man, according to police.

Police said the vehicle had been involved in a shooting in another neighborhood on April 24.

None of the officers were injured.

Joseph was black. Police didn’t immediately say what races the five officers involved in the shooting are.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.