Police: Double murder-suicide suspected in 3 Oklahoma deaths

The Associated Press

April 2, 2020, 9:45 AM

BETHANY, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma have identified the three people who were found fatally shot near a convenience store and believe the deaths were a double murder-suicide.

According to a police report, 32-year-old Aymondray Myers, Sr. fatally shot his wife, 32-year-old Shamara Myers, and her mother, 48-year-old Limbusha Fields, on Wednesday morning before killing himself.

A fourth person was also shot but his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

The Bethany Police Department said no suspects are being sought.

