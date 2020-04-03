Home » National News » Officials brace for surge…

Officials brace for surge in virus cases, hospitalizations

The Associated Press

April 3, 2020, 6:34 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are warning of an impending spike in coronavirus cases over the next two weeks and urging residents and businesses to heed restrictions on travel and gatherings.

The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week to 14 as of Friday.

The number of cases also has more than doubled and stood at 450 as of Friday afternoon. More than 60 people are hospitalized.

Eight of the deaths are related to long-term care facilities. Gov John Carney said Friday that officials are particularly concerned about an expected surge in hospitalizations.

