North Carolina medical group lays off workers, cites virus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A health group says it has closed 11 of its offices in North Carolina and laid off more than 170 support staff workers because of a drop in office visits which it blames on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holston Medical Group said on its website that a combination of the decline in office visits and the stay-at-home orders caused a significant impact.

In addition, 35 doctors who had resigned from the health group earlier in the year and were scheduled to leave in September have been dismissed.

The health group also operates in Virginia and Tennessee.

