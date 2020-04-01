New numbers lead regulators to pause Delmarva rate request

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware utility regulators have refused to open a docket on Delmarva Power’s request to raise electric…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware utility regulators have refused to open a docket on Delmarva Power’s request to raise electric rates because the company is seeking more money than it initially said it would.

The Public Service Commission on Wednesday rejected Delmarva’s request to open the docket until the company provides more information that will allow customers to know the estimated impact on their bills. In a March 6 filing,

Delmarva sought permission to increase electric base rates by $24.3 million. The utility submitted a new filing late Tuesday seeking $27 million.

That represents an increase of more than 10% over its initial request.

