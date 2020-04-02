Home » National News » Navy captain fired after…

Navy captain fired after pleading for help for his crew on coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier

The Associated Press

April 2, 2020, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Navy captain fired after pleading for help for his crew on coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up