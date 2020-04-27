Home » National News » Milwaukee chief: 5 dead…

Milwaukee chief: 5 dead in shooting in home on city’s north side; suspect reported in custody

The Associated Press

April 27, 2020, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee chief: 5 dead in shooting in home on city’s north side; suspect reported in custody.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up