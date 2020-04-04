Home » National News » Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan,…

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett among 9 inductees into Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Associated Press

April 4, 2020, 12:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett among 9 inductees into Basketball Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up