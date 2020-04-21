Judge tosses most claims in suit by ex-death row inmate

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed most claims in a lawsuit filed by a former Delaware death…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed most claims in a lawsuit filed by a former Delaware death row inmate who was acquitted after a retrial for a drug-related killing.

Isaiah McCoy claimed he was wrongfully and maliciously investigated, prosecuted and incarcerated.

The judge on Tuesday granted motions to dismiss filed on behalf of state police superintendent Col.

Nathaniel McQueen and former Department of Correction Commissioner Robert Coupe, who now serves as Delaware’s Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security.

The judge also dismissed several other defendants but allowed McCoy to pursue claims against three correctional officers accused of abusing him.

